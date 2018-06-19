Godwoman absconding after allegedly duping hundreds in name of pilgrimages, Delhi Police on lookout

However, police have managed to arrest her associate Devender.

Despite several cases of self-styled godmen and godwomen duping people having come to light recently, there appears to be no letdown in people’s faith in them. In the latest in the long string of incidents, Delhi Police has launched a search to nab a lady who allegedly cheated more than 200 people. The accused, identified as Pushpa Devi, used to offer travel packages for religious pilgrimages like Amarnath Yatra and even took loans from her devotees.

However, neither did the travel ever materialise nor did she return the money she borrowed from her followers. However, police have managed to arrest her associate Devender. The duo is alleged to have organised various religious festivals and other programmes under the garb of social welfare and used to ask for money from the victims. “We arrested Pushpa’s accomplice, Devender, after we received a complaint. They are accused of duping their devotees by claiming money for loans. Devender used to pose as the woman’s husband,” said DCP (northeast) Atul Thakur. “Around seven people had given the accused their money. The accused had promised to pay it back on April 21 but never did,” Thakur said.

Earlier this month, self-styled godman Daati Maharaj was accused of raping a 25-year-old woman, police said. On June 13, the police had examined the victim and got her statement recorded before a magistrate. They have also issued a lookout circular against Daati Maharaj to ensure that he does not leave the country.

Last year, a self-styled godman named Ichadhari Sant Bhimanand was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fake job racket. The self-styled godman was also held once for his involvement in a high-profile sex racket.

In December 2017, Uttar Pradesh police had raided Virender Dev Dikshit’s ashrams at Siktarbad and Kampil and rescued 47 women and a minor girl. Dikshit is known as the founder of Rohini Ashram.