Pragya Singh Thakur dropped from defence panel over Godse remark, barred from attending BJP meetings

BJP MP Pragya Thakur dropped from defence committee.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday recommended removing party MP Pragya Thakur from the consultative committee on defence. The recommendation was made by the party’s working president JP Nadda. He also declared that Thakur cannot attend meetings of the BJP parliamentary party during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

“We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings,” Nadda said.

The decision was taken by the party after Thakur’s reported reference to Nathuram Godse as ‘deshbhakt’ in the Lok Sabha. Nadda also said, “Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement or ideology.”