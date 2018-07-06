Godhra riots in NCERT Class 12 Political Science textbook: Satyapal Singh says ‘corrections will be made’

Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh has assured that the NCERT will expunge a chapter based on Godhra riots and branding the BJP as a Hindutva party from its Political Science book for Class 12. He said that the book wrongfully states that the BJP is a party of Hindutva ideology and the contents about the Godhra riots are wrong.

Singh said that the government will soon bring the required changes in the book. “This matter was brought to my notice yesterday. However, I am not the in charge of school department related works, but corrections will surely be made. Our senior minister has already made a statement in this regard. Soon action will be taken on this.”

Singh also said that post-2004, no changes were introduced in the book.

‘Swantra Bharat Mein Rajneeti’ – a chapter in the Class 12 book of Political Science states that the BJP is a party based on Hindutva agenda and makes a reference to Godhra riots.

Advocating that children need to be educated about religion, Singh said, “People should be made aware what is their dharma.” However, he was quick to clarify that “dharma doesn’t mean religion,” Aaj Tak reported.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Deepak Joshi had objected to the contents of the book. He had said that the contents of the book being taught to students in CBSE schools are wrong. “The book is being taught in schools that are affiliated to the CBSE. I am writing a letter to the HRD Ministry against the objectionable content.”

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya claimed that a lot of objectionable content was incorporated in the book during Congress-led UPA regime. “We had objected then. The government of the day had then removed some controversial items.”

“Few more objectionable material were brought to our notice very recently. We have taken steps in this regard and written a letter to the concerned department to apprise them about the book. We expect that the government will remove such content.”