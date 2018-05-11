Godhra riots: Gujarat HC acquits three, upholds lower court’s sentence to 19 in Ode massacre case

One of the convicts of Ode Massacre enters the jail building. Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana (Date:13-04-2012)

The Gujarat High Court today acquitted three persons and upheld a special trial court’s sentence to 19 others in the Ode massacre case post-Godhra riots in 2002. The division bench of Akhil Kureshi and BN Karia also upheld the acquittal of 23 other accused out of 47 in the case.

In 2012, a special trial court had convicted 23 in the case. While 18 were sentenced to life, remaining five were awarded seven years of jail term. The High Court had last month completed arguments in the case and reserved its judgement.

Following the special trial court’s verdict, all the convicted persons had moved the High Court contesting the judgement. The SIT had also moved the High Court against the trial court’s order to acquit the accused and demanded enhancement of five accused who were sentenced to imprisonment for seven years. The SIT had also demanded death penalty for all convicts.

On March 1, 2002, exactly two days after Godhra train carnage, 23 Muslims were burnt alive in Ode town in Anand district. One accused had died during the pendency.