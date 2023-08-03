scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

‘God must have made the video viral’: Kargil war veteran on wife’s sexual assault in Manipur

The 65-year-old man spent his professional career in the Army spanning 30 years. He was 18 when he joined the Assam Regiment as a soldier and retired in the late 2000s as a subedar.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
manipur, manipur violence
Soldiers patrol a deserted village in Churachandpur in Manipur. (AP)

The Kargil war veteran, whose wife was stripped and paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur on May 4, said that no one believed when they narrated the ordeal and that it was an act of God for the video to go viral so that the “truth comes out”.

His wife, and two other Kuki-Zomi community women, were stripped, paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men on the second day of violence (May 4). The video went viral on social media on July 19, triggering widespread condemnation across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud too condemning the incident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the former Army personnel said, “God must have made the video (of the sexual assault) go viral to ensure that the truth comes out”.

Also Read
Also Read

“Till then, no one from the police or government had even called us,” he added.

A zero FIR was registered in connection with the incident at the Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district on May 18 based on the man’s complaint.

However, he said, action should have been taken much earlier, but, “before the video, no one really believed us when we told them what had happened.”

The 65-year-old man spent his professional career in the Army spanning 30 years. He was 18 when he joined the Assam Regiment as a soldier and retired in the late 2000s as a subedar.

He had also taken part in several critical operations inside and outside the country – Op Rakshak (counter-terrorism operation in J&K) and Op Rhino across Assam, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Op Pawan in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. He is also a recipient of several medals including the Sainya Seva Medal, Op Vijay Medal, Videsh Seva Medal and a Special Service Medal.

Also Read

Meanwhile, two of the victims and their families were living in the relief camps in Churachandpur, and after the video surfaced, which reveals the identity of the women, leaders of the tribe moved them to a “safe zone”.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court last week, Secretary of Home Affairs Ajay Bhalla submitted that “due to resistance from civil society organisations in Churachandpur”, victims could not be approached by state authorities physically or via telephone.

More Stories on
Manipur

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 13:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS