‘God is watching’: Arvind Kejriwal says ‘dictator’ bent on ‘killing’ Satyendar Jain

Following the hospitalisation of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain who slipped and fell in the bathroom at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hit out at him on Thursday.

“The person who was working day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public, today a dictator is bent on killing that good person. That dictator has only one thought – to finish everyone, he lives only in “I”. He only wants to see himself,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet.

“God is watching everything and he will do justice to all. I pray to God for Satyendra ji’s speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances,” he added.

जो इंसान जनता को अच्छा इलाज और अच्छी सेहत देने के लिए दिन-रात काम कर रहा था, आज उस भले इंसान को एक तानाशाह मारने पर तुला है।



उस तानाशाह की एक ही सोच है – सबको ख़त्म कर देने की, वो सिर्फ़ “मैं” में ही जीता है। वो सिर्फ़ खुद को ही देखना चाहता है।



भगवान सब देख रहे हैं, वो सबके… https://t.co/I4UYn9xP9r — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2023

Jain has been hospitalised after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, jail officials said on Thursday.

“This morning around 6 am, under trial prisoner (UTP) Dr Satendra Jain slipped and fell in the bathroom of the Medical Inspection (MI) room of the hospital of Central Jail (CJ-7), where he was kept under observation for general weakness,” as per an official statement from the prison officials, as quoted by ANI.

He was referred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital as he complained about back, left leg and shoulder pain.

Earlier, on Monday, the AAP leader was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of health issues

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jain on May 30 last year under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and he is presently in Judicial custody in connection with the case, which is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.