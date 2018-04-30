‘Gobardhan’ scheme launched from Haryana; know all about it

“The ‘GOBARDHAN’ scheme has been conceptualize with an aim to convert waste into bio energy, gas and compost which would not only benefit the people but also maintain cleanliness in the villages.” (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the state government is making arrangements for generating bio-gas from cattle dung and would also assist those gram panchayats seeking to set up a gas plant in their villages. Addressing a gathering after launching the ‘Gobardhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio Agro Resources Dhan) Scheme’ at a national-level event in Karnal in presence of Union Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Uma Bharti, he said that the objective of the scheme is to convert waste into gold by generating income for rural households from waste.

Noting that there are about 450 gaushalas and Nandishalas in the state with strength of about 3.41 lakh cattle, he said: “This (scheme) would not only ensure cleanliness but also help to double the income of farmers. “The ‘GOBARDHAN’ scheme has been conceptualize with an aim to convert waste into bio energy, gas and compost which would not only benefit the people but also maintain cleanliness in the villages.” While referring to the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat on January 22, 2015, Khattar said that the new campaign would also be a success like the BBBP scheme. “As a result of the effective implementation of the BBBP programme, the sex ratio in the state has increased from 850 to 914 and our target is to take this figure beyond 950,” he said.