PM Modi’s South India visit triggers war on Twitter — Here’s how people reacted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to South India has sparked a virtual war on Twitter with some people welcoming and some protesting against him. Two hashtags — #GoBackModi and #SouthIndiaForNaMo — were the top trends on Twitter. This is on a day when the Prime Minister is in the region to hold multiple public rallies.

Supporting #GoBackModi, Twitter user Jothimani writes: “Rs 42,000-crore Tirupur textile industry, sustained by 8,500 smallscale, medium and large firms, employed around 5lakhs workers literally wiped out due to demonetization & GST. #GobackModi.”

Another user Raksha Ramaiah referred to current Karnataka political crisis and writes: “While His Holiness Shri Shivakumara Swamiji was battling for his life, BJP state party president @BSYBJP was busy running #OperationKamala with the blessings of Mr. Modi to destabilise the elected govt. No Kannadiga will ever forget this insult. #GoBackModi.”

However, there was another hashtag that supported Prime Minister Modi. Twitter user Ram Peri welcomes PM Modi’s South India visit. He writes: “South India stands firmly with the BJP. Popularity of PM Narendra Modi in south India is huge. Regional party has done no good for states. Only BJP can provide inclusive, all round and fast-paced development. #SouthIndiaForNaMo”

Another user Rishi Bagree writes: “Those who trending #GoBackModi must note that corrupt Chanda Babu govt has spent more than 25 crores of public money for this Proposed design of Andhra Pradesh Assembly building at Amaravati which is nothing but a Idly stand used by us everywhere and everyday. #SouthIndiaForNaMo”

Earlier, TDP and Congress also held protests against Prime Minister Modi’s Andhra Pradesh visit. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accused PM Modi of reneging on his promise to grant special category status to the state. He said that how can the prime minister set foot in Andhra Pradesh after breaking his promise on the special status?

“I think he is coming to see for himself the injustice he has done to this state and its people. Let us all unite and oppose his visit and his betrayal,” Naidu said.

Responding to Naidu, Modi said that his government gave to Andhra Pradesh more than what was mentioned in special status. “Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh acknowledged this package but took a U-turn as they failed to use the funds in the appropriate way and were not able to develop the state,” the prime minister said.