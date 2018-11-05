GoAir flight takes off without luggage of passengers

GoAir on Sunday issued a statement saying that the luggage of passengers in its flight G8 213 from Srinagar to Jammu was not loaded due to flight load restrictions.

GoAir on Sunday issued a statement saying that the luggage of passengers in its flight G8 213 from Srinagar to Jammu was not loaded due to flight load restrictions. The GoAir spokesperson in a statement said that half of the luggage has been delivered to Jammu via another airline, while the other half will be delivered to passengers in their respective locations.

Baggage of some passengers was not loaded on flight G8 213 due to flight load restrictions. Due to bad weather yesterday at Srinagar, the airline tried to accommodate a lot of stranded passengers who had further connections. Half the luggage has been delivered to Jammu through another airline and the rest will be delivered to the respective locations of the passengers. GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers,” the statement read.

Several passengers complained at the Jammu airport that they did not receive their luggage on arrival.

