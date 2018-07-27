Goa writer Damodar Mauzo gets police cover after intelligence inputs suggest threat to life

“Security (cover) was provided to the writer after we received intelligence inputs about a threat to his life. The cover will continue till a further review of the threat perception,” the official attached to the state police’s Security Branch told PTI. (Representative image: IE)

The Goa Police has provided security cover to writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner Damodar Mauzo following intelligence inputs from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka police, probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, about a threat to his life, a senior official said today. “Security (cover) was provided to the writer after we received intelligence inputs about a threat to his life. The cover will continue till a further review of the threat perception,” the official attached to the state police’s Security Branch told PTI.

He, however, refused to divulge any other details. When contacted, Mauzo (73) confirmed the development. “I did not want to take security cover. Personally, I have never received any threat. I came to know about it from the police department,” he said. Mauzo, known for his progressive writing in Konkani, was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel “Karmelin” in 1983.

He played an important role in the 1967 Opinion Poll, a referendum on whether or not Goa should merge with neighbouring Maharashtra. He was also part of a movement which demanded that Konkani be made the official language of Goa. The co-founder and co-curator of the Goa Art and Literary Festival, an annual event that started here in 2010, Mauzo has written several novels and is a regular contributor to newspaper columns.