Goa: Vijai Sardesai’s GFP quits NDA in setback for BJP ahead of 2022 polls

By:
April 13, 2021 5:22 PM

Vijai Sardesai said that GFP has allied with the Congress and Digambar Kamat’s panel in Margao which they have named the Margao Civil Alliance.

Vijai Sardesai Goa NDA BJPVijai Sardesai alleged that after Parrikar’s death, a period of rampant corruption and dishonesty has ushered in under the Chief Ministership of Pramod Sawant.

In a jolt to the NDA in Goa, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) led by Vijai Sardesai has announced GFP’s formal withdrawal from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Sardesai has blamed the ruling BJP government for anti-Goan policies that have wreaked havoc on the state’s unique heritage, environment and livelihood. Sardesai informed about his exit from NDA in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the letter, he said that the GFP’s relationship with the NDA had ended in July 2019 and consistent with the will of the people of Goa and its democratic commitments, the party has decided to announce the termination of its participation with the NDA. The Assembly Election in the state will be held next year and the GFP’s exit may further bolster the call for a united opposition in Goa.

Sardesai had served as a minister in former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s cabinet. The announcement came after the party’s executive committee passed a resolution in this regard today. The GFP and the Congress have joined hands to contest Margao Municipal Council polls together. The municipal council polls in five municipalities will also be held in the state this year.

Sardesai told The Indian Express that he is exploring the idea of ‘Team Goa’ – an alliance of like-minded parties to replace the BJP in 2022. He said that GFP has allied with the Congress and Digambar Kamat’s panel in Margao which they have named the Margao Civil Alliance. Sardesai is also one of the vocal critics of the BJP government in the assembly.

Sardesai claimed that in the last two years, Goans have witnessed the daylight destruction of Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary while the Mollem National Park had been sold to industrialists. He claimed that CM Pramod Sawant had neglected the diversion issue of the Mhadei river which is unforgivable.

He also accused the ruling party of mismanaging the COVID-19 crisis in the state. He alleged that there were consistent flouting of COVID norms and protocols under the illusion of generating income.

He alleged that after Parrikar’s death, a period of rampant corruption and dishonesty has ushered in under the Chief Ministership of Pramod Sawant.

