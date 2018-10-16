Goa: Two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar, Dayanand Sopte set to join BJP

BJP sources said more opposition MLAs may join its ranks.

In a boost to the BJP, two Congress MLA, who resigned from the Goa Assembly, are set to join the saffron party amid its vigorous efforts to strengthen the thin majority of its alliance government in the state. Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte met BJP president Amit Shah here Tuesday and later said they will be joining the party. BJP sources said more opposition MLAs may join its ranks.

Both legislators have quit as MLAs. Their departure will bring down the effective strength of the 40-member state assembly, denting the Congress’ attempts to cobble up a majority to replace the Manohar Parrikar-led alliance government.

Parrikar has been critically ill for a while, causing some unrest among a few of the BJP’s allies. The strength of the Congress, which has so far been the single largest party with 16 MLAs, will now come down to 14. The BJP also has 14 MLAs.