Goa police have started a stricter enforcement drive on the state’s beaches, warning that people found taking selfies or photographs of tourists—Indian or foreign, without consent, can be detained under preventive action. The decision has been taken in view of a series of complaints and viral clips showing visitors, particularly foreign women, being pressured for selfies or filmed without their consent.

As part of the initiative, police on Friday detained two male tourists from Tamil Nadu at Baga beach in North Goa for allegedly clicking pictures of tourists and harassing them. The action has been taken under Section 170 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows detention without a warrant in certain cases, as per a report by The Indian Express.

What is the new rule?

As per the police, the focus is on non-consensual photography and forced selfies, especially instances where tourists’ privacy is invaded or women are harassed. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that in recent days, videos circulated online allegedly showed some visitors “coaxing and forcing” foreign women for selfies on beaches. The officer stated that the police will take strict action, and anyone found clicking photos without consent and infringing privacy can face preventive detention for up to 24 hours.

Beach patrols intensified

Officials have cited repeated incidents and the reputational harm such behaviour can cause to a tourist-heavy state. An anonymous officer told The Indian Express that such cases “reflects poorly” on Goa’s image if they increase. Police have also intensified beach patrols, particularly along the North Goa coastal belt, as per the report.

The latest crackdown was triggered after several instances surfaced of domestic tourists insisting on selfies and clicking photos of foreign women.

Recent cases that led to the crackdown

An FIR was lodged against a man identified as Alisto Lobo for allegedly filming a tourist while she was swimming at Calangute beach and circulating the video on social media “without obtaining the consent” of the woman. Police have held him under provisions related to outraging a woman’s modesty and defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as reported by The Indian Express.

Two more tourists from Odisha, identified as Akash Minaz (19) and Dhayan Tappo (34) for allegedly harassing a Russian woman on a beach. Police alleged he forcibly clicked photos with the tourist and touched her inappropriately, as reported by PTI.