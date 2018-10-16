Goa politics: Two Congress MLAs resign, senior leader says Vishwajit Rane poached them with eye on CM’s chair

Congress leader A Chellakumar had claimed that two MLAs — Subhash Shirodkar, a former minister and Dayanand Sopte — were poached away by the BJP.

Two Congress MLAs have resigned in the state of Goa, bringing down their party’s tally to 14 in the 40- member strong Assembly amid speculations of CM Manohar Parrikar’s resignation due to his health condition. Earlier, Congress leader A Chellakumar had claimed that two MLAs — Subhash Shirodkar, a former minister and Dayanand Sopte — were poached away by the BJP after they left the coastal state for Delhi late on Monday to meet BJP president Amit Shah.

The two legislators were expected to meet Shah in the national capital on Tuesday, an IANS report said. Chellakumar further said that these two leaders were poached by state health minister Vishwajit Rane, who is angling for the Chief Minister’s post, in case Parrikar steps down.

“I got a message that Vishwajit Rane was the man who has convinced and taken them to Delhi and he has bargained with the BJP high command, that if he got the two Congress MLAs he should be made the Chief Minister.

“On that note, money power and official machinery, they have taken these two MLAs,” Chellakumar told reporters. Chellakumar, who is Congress Committee Secretary in-charge for Goa, said that the Congress MLAs were a victim of “fear psychosis” due to constant threats from the BJP.

Reacting to the comments, Rane, a former Congressmen, said that Chellakumar’s statements reeked of “frustration” as the Congress was bleeding MLAs in the state. Rane had joined the BJP in 2017 and was made a minister in the state government.

The Congress is currently the single largest party in Goa with 16 MLAs in 40 member Assembly, the BJP has 14 MLAs and is running an alliance government in the state with Goa Forward, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, three Independent MLAs and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao.