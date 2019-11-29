Goa next after Maharashtra? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut says expect another ‘miracle’ soon

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI)

Shiv Sena planning to do a Maharashtra in Goa? After succeeding in keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in Maharashtra, its ally-turned-opposition Shiv Sena is now contemplating a political coup in the neighbouring state of Goa. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said there will be ‘miracle in Goa soon’.

Making his intentions clear, Raut said that work on Maharashtra politics is over and the focus of the Shiv Sena is not set on Goa. Raut said that the Goa Forward Party (GFP) headed by former deputy CM Vijai Sardesai along with three MLAs will be forming an alliance with Shiv Sena. “A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Jaldi hi Goa mein bhi aapko ek chamatkar dikhai dega (Soon, you’ll see a miracle in Goa too),” he said.

Raut went on to add that efforts are on to stitch a non-BJP front on a national level. “It will happen across the country. After Maharashtra it is Goa, then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country,” he said.

Sanjay Raut’s statement came after GFP president Vijai Sardesai and two MLAs of his party Jayesh Salgaonkar, Vinod Paliencar and party vice-president Durgadas Kamat attended the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on Thursday (November 28) evening.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the BJP has 27 seats, NCP one, GFP three, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party one, and Independents three. The Shiv Sena has no presence in the Assembly, however, it is apparent that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is cosying up to anti-BJP forces in the state to script a coup.

Relations between the BJP and GFP are already strained with Vijai Sardesai repeatedly criticising CM Pramod Swant over various issues. In fact, Sardesai had recently publically announced that his decision to support the BJP government after CM Manohar Parrikar’s death was a mistake.

Goa had given a fractured mandate after the 2017 Assembly elections. The Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats and the BJP got 13. However, the Amit Shah-led party outsmarted the Congress and stitched a coalition in the nick of time to stake claim to form the government. Later, in a dramatic development, 10 Congress MLAs including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar had joined the BJP.