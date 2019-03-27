Goa political drama on: CM Pramod Sawant drops deputy CM after 2 2 MGP MLAs join BJP

Dhavalikar was the lone MGP MLA who did not break away from the party. In a communication addressed to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Sawant informed her about dropping Dhavalikar.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (PTI photo )

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday dropped deputy CM Sudin Dhavalikar after two MLAs of the latter’s MGP broke away and joined the ruling BJP. Dhavalikar was the lone MGP MLA who did not break away from the party. In a communication addressed to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Sawant informed her about dropping Dhavalikar.

“I have dropped Sudin Dhavalikar from the cabinet. The decision on filling up the vacant seat will be taken very soon,” Sawant told PTI. Dhavalikar was allotted portfolios of Transport and Public Works which would be now looked after by Sawant. Governor Sinha, who is in New Delhi now, has cut short her visit and would be arriving in Goa later during the evening to administer the oath to the new minister replacing Dhavalikar.

During the wee hours Wednesday, two of the three Maharashrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs– Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar– gave a letter to officiating Speaker Michael Lobo, merging their party’s legislative wing with the BJP. Dhavalikar, the third MGP MLA, did not sign the letter.

On Tuesday, MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar had claimed that his party was the target of a conspiracy by opponents. He had said moves were afoot by rivals to wean away Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar, and in the process isolate Sudin Dhavalikar. “Any attempt to disturb our MLAs will be viewed seriously and we won’t mind pulling out of the government,” the MGP chief had said.

