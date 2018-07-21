Goa Police arrests two Russians for `growing marijuana’

The village is near Anjuna beach, a tourist hot-spot. (File image Reuters)

Two Russian nationals were arrested today by the Goa Crime Branch for allegedly growing marijuana (cannabis) plants in the backyard of a house.

Maxim Moskichev and Artem Seregin, both in their early thirties, were arrested for growing marijuana on the premises of the house they had rented at Siolim, police said.

The village is near Anjuna beach, a tourist hot-spot.

Superintendent of Police Karthik Kashyap said that 30 kg of marijuana, worth Rs 10 lakh in illicit markets, was seized from the house.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.