Goa People’s Mining Front lauds Manohar Parrikar’s move to restart mining in state

Goa People’s Mining Front (GPMF), an umbrella body of those affected by the mining ban in Goa, has lauded Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for taking up the matter with the Centre for resuming mining operations in the state. Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, had written to the mines ministry for making changes in the laws to pave way for resumption of mining activity in the state.

“We welcome the initiative taken by our Chief Minister, in spite of his health condition, he did it,” GMPF President Puti Goankar said. In his meeting with the Prime Minister last month, the chief minister had suggested legal amendments to remove impediments, he said.

In its February 7, 2018, judgement, the Supreme Court had quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa as a result of which mining operations in the state have came to a standstill. The complete closure of mining operations in Goa has impacted the lives of over 2 lakh people, Puti said adding, “We urge the central government to take immediate steps to amend the laws so that mining activity can begin in the state.”