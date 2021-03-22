Goa Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: Trends show BJP ahead with win in 14 of 18 wards counted so far

Goa Municipal Election Results, Goa Local Body Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Nearly 83 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls to six civic bodies and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP). The six civic bodies that went to polls last Saturday are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem.
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for six municipal councils, 30 wards of Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, and 22 panchayat wards has begun. Polling for these seats took place on March 20. Nearly 83 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls to six civic bodies and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP). The six civic bodies that went to polls last Saturday are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem.
Also, byelections were held for Zilla Panchayat constituency of Navelim and 22 panchayat wards. Of all, the CCP recorded the lowest voter turnout at 70.19 per cent while the Pernem municipal council had the highest polling with 91.02 per cent. The Curchorem-Cacora municipal council recorded 80.24 per cent voter turnout, Bicholim council had 87.96 per cent, Cuncolim had 76.35 per cent, and Valpoi had 85.50 per cent polling.
For CCP, 95 candidates are in fray while 48 are in Curchorem, 37 in Pernem, 31 in Canacona and 23 in Valpoi. While counting of votes will take place tomorrow, five candidates — one in Valpoi Municipal Council and four in various village panchayats — have already been declared elected unopposed.
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021: As per latest trend, Atanasio (Babush) Monserrate-led Goa BJP panel has won 14 out of 18 wards counted so far whereas We Ponjekar has bagged just 4. Countung is underway. (Herald Goa)
Goa Panchayat Election Results: BJP-backed panel win in 8 wards, while We Ponjekar get just 4
Sitting councilors Rahul Lotlikar and Sorrya Makhija lost from their respective ward 8 and 9.
Former Mayor Uday Madkaikar wins from ward 14 with a margin of nearly 400 votes. He represents Goa BJP-backed panel. (Herald Goa)
Former Mayor Yatin Parekh's son Karan Parekh wins from ward 11 of CCP. He is candidate of Goa BJP.
Goa BJP-backed candidate Prasad Amonkar wins from ward 10 of CCP.
Bento Lourenco from ward 7 won by a margin of 58 votes. He is backed by BJP.