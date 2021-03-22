Goa Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: Trends show BJP ahead with win in 14 of 18 wards counted so far

Goa Local Body Election 2021 Vote Counting Live

Goa Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for six municipal councils, 30 wards of Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, and 22 panchayat wards has begun. Polling for these seats took place on March 20. Nearly 83 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls to six civic bodies and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP). The six civic bodies that went to polls last Saturday are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem.

Also, byelections were held for Zilla Panchayat constituency of Navelim and 22 panchayat wards. Of all, the CCP recorded the lowest voter turnout at 70.19 per cent while the Pernem municipal council had the highest polling with 91.02 per cent. The Curchorem-Cacora municipal council recorded 80.24 per cent voter turnout, Bicholim council had 87.96 per cent, Cuncolim had 76.35 per cent, and Valpoi had 85.50 per cent polling.

