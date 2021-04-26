Goa Municipal Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes for five municipal councils today

Goa Municipal Election 2021

Goa Municipal Election 2021 Results Live Updates: Results for five — Mapusa, Margao, Mormugao, Sanguem and Quepem — municipal councils will be declared today. Voting for these councils in Goa were held on April 23. As many as 402 candidates were in the fray for five councils. A total of 1,85,225 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

While elections were not fought on party symbols, all political parties, including BJP, Congress and Goa Forward Party have fielded their panels. The Goa Forward Party has forged an alliance with the Congress in Margao municipal council, while it fights against the BJP-led panel.

The stakes are high for all the parties, be it the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and the GFP. The states are heading to assembly elections just next year and the municipal polls are likely to set the stage for next year’s poll.

