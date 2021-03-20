Goa Municipal Election 2021 voting concludes; Pernem Municipal Council records highest voter turnout

According to reports, Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council recorded 79.95% polling. (PTI)

Goa Panchayat Election Voting 2021: Voting for six municipal councils, 30 wards of the Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, ward 9 of Sankhalim Municipal Council and 22 panchayat wards in Goa has concluded peacefully today.

According to reports, Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council recorded 80.24% polling, Valpoi Municipal Council 85.50%, Canacona Municipal Council 86.45%, Bicholim Municipal Council 87.96%, Corporation of City of Panaji 70.33%, Pernem Municipal Council 91.02%, Cuncolim Municipal Council 76.35% and Navelim ZP Constituency 57.52%.

The voting was held for six municipal councils, 30 wards of the Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, ward 9 of Sankhalim Municipal Council and 22 panchayat wards in Goa. The municipal councils which went to the polls were Bicholim, Valpoi, Pernem, Cuncolim, Curchorem and Canacona. The Zilla panchayat bypolls took place in Navelim. By-elections were held in nine wards out of the 22 wards of panchayats after sitting members were elected as Zilla Panchayat members in December last year. The voting was held between 8 am to 5 pm today. COVID-19 infected voters were allowed to vote between 4pm and 5pm.

According to the election commission, the Corporation of City of Panaji has the highest number of candidates at 95. As many as 48 candidates are in the fray from Curchorem, 37 from Pernem, 31 from Canacona and 23 from Valpoi.

According to the SEC C R Garg, the counting of votes will take place on March 22. Both the BJP and the Congress have exuded confidence of victory.

Five candidates -one in Valpoi Municipal Council and four in various village panchayats have already been declared elected unopposed.

Goa State Election Commission (GSEC) secretary Melvyn Vaz has informed that 16,926 voters were eligible to vote for 30 wards of CCP while, 64,516 electors were eligible to exercise their franchise in six municipal councils. A total of 15,566 voters were there in Navelim Zilla Panchayat (ZP). A by-poll in Navelim was necessitated due to the death of the sitting Congress councillor Jose Santa Rita Coelho.

The elections to 11 civic bodies in the coastal state were scheduled for March 21 and over 3 lakh voters are eligible to vote in these polls. The elections for the remaining five municipalities – Mormugao, Margao, Mapusa, Quepem and Sanguem municipal councils are yet to be announced.