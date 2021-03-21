  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa Municipal Election 2021 Result: Counting of votes for six municipal councils, Panaji Corporation tomorrow

March 21, 2021 7:53 PM

Vote Counting for Goa Local Body Election 2021: A total voter turnout of 82.59 per cent was recorded during the polls to six civic bodies and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP). The six civic bodies that went to polls on Saturday are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem.

Counting of votes for six municipal councils, Panaji Corporation on March 22

Goa Local Body Election 2021 Result:  Counting of votes for six municipal councils, 30 wards of the Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, and 22 panchayat wards in will take place tomorrow (Monday). The polling for these seats took place on Saturday (March 20). A total voter turnout of 82.59 per cent was recorded during the polls to six civic bodies and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP). The six civic bodies that went to polls on Saturday are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem.

Also, bypolls were held for Zilla Panchayat constituency of Navelim and 22 panchayat wards. Of all, the CCP recorded the lowest voter turnout at 70.19 per cent while the Pernem municipal council had the highest polling with 91.02 per cent. The Curchorem-Cacora municipal council recorded 80.24 per cent voter turnout, Bicholim council had 87.96 per cent, Cuncolim had 76.35 per cent, and Valpoi had 85.50 per cent polling.

For CCP, 95 candidates are in fray while 48 are in Curchorem, 37 in Pernem, 31 in Canacona and 23 in Valpoi. While counting of votes will take place tomorrow, five candidates — one in Valpoi Municipal Council and four in various village panchayats — have already been declared elected unopposed.

About 17,000 voters were eligible to vote for 30 wards of CCP while 64,516 electors were eligible to exercise their franchise in six municipal councils. A total of 15,566 voters were there in Navelim Zilla Panchayat (ZP). A by-poll in Navelim was necessitated due to the death of the sitting Congress councillor Jose Santa Rita Coelho.

 

 

