Goa Municipal Election 2021: Voting underway for six municipal councils, Panchayats and Zilla Panchayat

By: |
March 20, 2021 10:20 AM

Goa Municipal Election 2021: As per the election commission, a total of 423 candidates are in the fray of which 95 are contesting for the 30 CCP wards.

Goa Municipal Election 2021Goa Municipal Election 2021: The counting of votes will take place on March 22.

Goa Municipal Election 2021: Voting is underway in Goa for six municipal councils, the Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat and 22 panchayat wards. Voting is being held for 6 municipalities of Pernem, Valpoi, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Curchorem and Canacona and the Corporation of the City of Panaji. The Zilla panchayat bypolls is taking place in Navelim.

As per the election commission, a total of 423 candidates are in the fray of which 95 are contesting for the 30 CCP wards. “CCP has the highest number of candidates at 95. A total of 48 candidates are in the fray from Curchorem, 37 in Pernem, 31 at Canacona and 23 at Valpoi,” an official said.

The counting of votes will take place on March 22.

