Goa Municipal Election 2021 Full Schedule: Polling time, constituency details, result date, all you need to know

March 20, 2021 5:29 PM

Goa Local Body Election 2021, Goa Municipal Election Date, Time and Results: According to the State Election Commissioner C R Garg, the counting will be held on March 22.

Goa Municipal Election 2021 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: Polling for six municipal councils, 30 wards if the Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, ward 9 of Sankhalim Municipal Council and 22 panchayat wards in Goa is being held today, i.e. March 20. The municipal councils going to the polls are Bicholim, Valpoi, Pernem, Cuncolim, Curchorem and Canacona. The Zilla panchayat bypolls is taking place in Navelim.

According to the election commission, the Corporation of City of Panaji has the highest number of candidates at 95. As many as 48 candidates are in the fray from Curchorem, 37 from Pernem, 31 from Canacona and 23 from Valpoi.

The voting was held between 8 am to 5 pm today. COVID-19 infected voters were allowed to vote between 4pm and 5pm.

According to the State Election Commissioner C R Garg, the counting will be held on March 22.

Goa State Election Commission (GSEC) secretary Melvyn Vaz has informed that 16,926 voters were eligible to vote for 30 wards of CCP while, 64,516 electors were eligible to exercise their franchise in six municipal councils. A total of 15,566 voters were there in Navelim Zilla Panchayat (ZP). A by-poll in Navelim was necessitated due to the death of the sitting Congress councillor Jose Santa Rita Coelho.

Five candidates -one in Valpoi Municipal Council and four in various village panchayats have already been declared elected unopposed.

The fate of 328 candidates contesting in 62 wards of five municipal councils, four candidates in the fray from Navelim and 49 candidates contesting by-elections for 18 wards of various panchayats have been sealed today. By-elections were held in nine wards out of the 22 wards of panchayats after sitting members were elected as Zilla Panchayat members in December last year.

The elections to 11 civic bodies in the coastal state were scheduled for March 20 and over 3 lakh voters are eligible to vote in these polls. However, following an order by the Supreme Court of India, elections to five municipal council was cancelled. The election date for these remaining five municipalities – Mormugao, Margao, Mapusa, Quepem and Sanguem municipal councils, are yet to be announced.

