Goa Municipal Election 2021: Election Commission announces poll date for five municipal councils

Goa Municipal Council Election 2021: The elections to 11 civic bodies in the coastal state are scheduled to be held on March 21 and at least 2.5 lakh people are eligible to vote in these polls. (PTI)

Within hours of the Supreme Court staying the Bombay High Court’s order on reservation of wards, the Goa State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced elections for five municipal councils, to be held on March 21.

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on March 1 had set aside a notification by the Directorate of Municipal Administration on reservation of wards, after which the elections to Mormugao, Margao, Mapusa, Quepem and Sanguem municipal councils were rescheduled.

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the high court order, after which the SEC announced elections on March 21.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court directive staying the Bombay High Court’s order cancelling the elections in five municipalities.

The apex court on Thursday ordered to stay the verdict of the High Court's Goa bench, which had set aside a notification of the state Urban Development ministry on reservation of wards in five municipal councils.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant said, “Hon. Supreme Court has stayed the High Court’s order cancelling elections to five municipalities and consequent order of the State Election Commission keeping the election process in abeyance. Matter to come up for final hearing on Tuesday. Now, the democratic process has been restored!”

The Goa bench of the High Court had on March 1 set aside the notification issued by the Urban Development ministry, stalling polls in municipal councils of Margao, Mormugao, Mapusa, Sanguem and Quepem.

