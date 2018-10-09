Goa MLA’s BMW set on fire after son rams luxury car into two, killing woman

The video purportedly shows the car, which is registered in the name of the Goa MLA, being set on fire by a mob.

In a case of reckless driving, a woman was killed and another injured after they were hit by a car allegedly driven by son of a Goa MLA Glenn Ticlo in Karnataka’s Belgaum, the IANS reported. The incident took place on Monday evening on National Highway 4A in Belgaum when Ticlo’s son Kyle was driving the BMW 530 D which is just 11-month-old and belongs to Ticlo.

Following the incident, Kyle helped take both the sisters to the hospital and later surrendered. Kyle was taken into custody and an FIR was lodged against him under sections 304 and 279 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to Gandhi Nagar PI, BR Gadekar.

A video of angry locals setting the car on fire following the incident has been rounds on social media. The video purportedly shows the car, which is registered in the name of the Goa MLA, being set on fire by a mob. The clip also shows policemen chasing crowds of stone-throwers.