Goa, Mizoram support Health Ministry’s proposal to create All India Medical Service

Goa, Mizoram and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have agreed to the Health Ministry’s proposal of creating All India Medical Service (IMS) on the lines of the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service, while Kerala and Sikkim have not supported it. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that the ministry had referred the matter to a committee constituted for cadre review of the Central Health Service (CHS) to examine, among others, the need for creation of an All Indian Medical Service.

Following the recommendations of the Cadre Review Committee, the ministry had sought comments from all states in June last year so that it could firm up its proposal. The comments of six states — Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Sikkim, Goa and Mizoram and Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been received so far. “While the governments of Goa, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have supported the proposal, the Kerala and Sikkim governments have not supported it. “The Andhra Pradesh government has requested to come up with a comprehensive proposal incorporating the best practices of other countries for addressing the manpower needs in the sectors of health services and medical services,” he said.