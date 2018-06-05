Goa minister Madkaikar suffers brain stroke in Mumbai; operated

Goa Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar. (You Tube)

Goa Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a brain stroke in Mumbai following which he was admitted to a hospital in the metropolis where he underwent an operation, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said today.

Madkaikar would be kept under observation for the next 72 hours, said Rane, who rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital this afternoon and held discussion with a panel of doctors who are treating Madkaikar.

“I met the panel of doctors who are treating him. He is under observation and will remain so for the next 72 hours. He is in good hands,” the minister told PTI over the phone from Mumbai.

Earlier in the morning, Rane said Madkaikar had suffered a heart attack, but later confirmed that the minister suffered a brain stroke for which he was operated upon.

Madkaikar, 53, was in Mumbai yesterday for a visit when he fell ill.

“He had a brain stroke and was successfully operated,” Rane told reporters in Panaji earlier today.

Madkaikar is the BJP legislator from Cumbharjua constituency in North Goa district.