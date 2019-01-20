Goa mining: Centre looking at ‘judicial solutions’, says PM Narendra Modi

By: | Published: January 20, 2019 5:01 PM

PM Modi was addressing the BJP's booth-level workers here, part of the South Goa Lok Sabha seat, through video-conferencing.

Goa mining, Narendra Modi, goa mining sector, bjp, Supreme Court, goa mining sector, mining crisis“The people working in the (state’s) mining sector are worried and it is natural for them to feel this way. We will work out whatever judicial solutions there are for the problem,” PM Modi said. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the Centre will look at “judicial solutions” for Goa’s mining sector which has come to a standstill since March last year after the Supreme Court quashed mining leases and banned iron ore extraction. PM Modi was addressing the BJP’s booth-level workers here, part of the South Goa Lok Sabha seat, through video-conferencing. He said he was aware of the mining crisis in the state and the adverse affect it has had on those dependent on it.

“The people working in the (state’s) mining sector are worried and it is natural for them to feel this way. We will work out whatever judicial solutions there are for the problem,” PM Modi said. “We are trying to find out ways (to solve the issue). The Centre and the state state government, as well as MPs, are working towards it,” he told the gathering, adding that experts were also being spoken to in this regard.

“We want to save the livelihood of the poor. I am also monitoring social media. I would like to say that the crisis was due to the SC judgement. We will try to find a way out because it (mining) is an important element in Goa’s economy,” the prime minister said.

