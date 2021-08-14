Goa: Locals join Navy in hoisting tricolour at Sao Jacinto island; Happy ‘better sense prevailed’, says CM Pramod Sawant

Officials have said that the Ministry of Defence planned unfurling of the national flag on islands across the nation between August 13 and 15.

Indian Navy today hoisted the national flag at Sao Jacinto island in South Goa as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed happiness that finally ‘better sense prevailed’ as the islanders joined the Navy in the flag hoisting ceremony. “Heartening to see locals of St Jacinto Island joining the Indian Navy in hoisting the Indian Flag. I am glad, better sense prevailed,” said Sawant sharing a picture of the event.

Earlier, the Navy had cancelled its plan to hoist the national flag at the island after residents objected to it. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had issued a stern warning saying that such anti-India activities would be dealt with an iron fist. He had also requested the naval authorities to go ahead with the scheduled programme.

“It is unfortunate and shameful that some individuals at St Jacinto Island have objected to Hoisting of the National Flag by the Indian Navy on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. I condemn this and want to state on record that my Government will not tolerate such acts….I have requested the Indian Navy to go ahead with their original plan and have assured full cooperation from Goa Police. These attempts of Anti-India activities shall be dealt with an iron fist. It will always be Nation First,” Sawant had said.

It is unfortunate and shameful that some individuals at St Jacinto Island have objected to Hoisting of the National Flag by the Indian Navy on the occasion of India's Independence Day. I condemn this and want to state on record that my Government will not tolerate such acts.1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 13, 2021

The residents of Sao Jacinto had said that they were not opposed to the unfurling of the flag, but expressed apprehension that the Navy’s programme could be the beginning of the central government’s take over of the island under the Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020.

Officials have said that the Ministry of Defence planned unfurling of the national flag on islands across the nation between August 13 and 15 as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Sao Jacinto Island is located around four kms away from INS Hansa base and approximately 100 families reside there.