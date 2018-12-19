Goa Liberation Day: CM Manohar Parrikar extends greetings as state celebrates 57 years of Goan liberation

The state was surrendered to the then Chief of Army Staff General Pran Nath Thapar.

Goa Liberation Day: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has extended greetings to all residents of the state on the occasion of its 57th Liberation Day. Parikar said in a tweet: “On this memorable day, let us recall the valiant efforts of our freedom fighters who fought against oppression, and the remarkable role played by the Indian Army in liberating Goa from Portuguese rule.” The CM also appealed the masses to maintain harmony and contribute to the holistic progress of the state.

On Monday, the Congress had reprimanded Parrikar for not unfurling the tricolour on liberation day following his announcement of inspections of the under- construction bridges. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said: “To unfurl the tricolour is a much easier and honourable job than inspecting bridges”. Parikar also held a meeting to discuss goverment issues related to the promotions, retirements and vacancies with top officials the previous day, PTI reported.

19th Dec 1961, marks an important day for Indian Navy as it finally managed to liberate the Anjadiv island and the territories of Goa, Daman and Diu from the Portuguese colonial rule, under operation Vijay. The state was surrendered to the then Chief of Army Staff General Pran Nath Thapar.

The Indian Navy also pays homage to the seven gallants and other personnel who laid their lives to secure the nation. A Guard is paraded and wreaths are laid on the occasion at the war memorial, every year as a tradition. Last year, the wreaths were laid by rear Admiral Puneet K Bahl, Commodore Pankaj Singh and Commanding Officers of the Ships and Establishments at Goa, as posted in the Indian Navy Press Release.

The state also honours people from different fields. Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Dr Pramod Sawant is said to present these awards after the flag hoisting ceremony. The flag hoisting ceremony will also be attended by Cabinet Ministers, Leader of Opposition- Chandrakant Kavlekar, Judges of the High Court, Ld. Advocate General, MPs, MLA’s, senior officers and heads of departments, and freedom fighters among others, as reported by Navhind Times.

The liberation day marks such importance for the state as it was under the Portuguese colonial rule for 450 years.