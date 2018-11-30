‘Goa is in ICU’: GFP says Parrikar to remain CM as Congress threatens statewide agitation

Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar said, “Who is running the government…” (file image)

Questioning the state of affairs in Goa, the party has said that it will launch a protest and seek a full-time Chief Minister of the state. Stressing on the need for a “full-time” CM who can hold regular cabinet meetings, Congress’ Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar said, “Right now, nobody knows what is happening. Who is running the government in the chief minister’s name? We do not know who is signing the documents and who is taking the decisions.”

Alleging that Goa is currently in the “intensive care unit”, Goa Congress said that the party will stage a strike in Pernem on December 1 and demand a “full-time chief minister”. PTI reported that the strike will be launched taluka-wise and will start in Bicholim. The party will also hold “awareness campaigns” across the state, Chodankar said, adding that the state has been without a CM for nine months.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai, on the other hand, told PTI on Friday that that there was “no question of replacing” ailing Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister.

On November 21, over 100 protestors, that included activists, residents and Congress supporters, demanded Parrikar’s resignation after marching to his residence in Panaji’s Dona Paula. The Goa BJP countered it saying that even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was ill while in office.

Social activist Trajana D’Mello had also petitioned in the High Court seeking Parrikar’s health report. On November 26, the High Court of Bombay at Goa had asked the chief secretary to revert D’Mello’s plea on the health report, reported the Times of India.

62-year-old Parrikar, who is reportedly suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been recovering at his Panaji residence after he was discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14. The Chief Minister is yet to made a public appearance since his return to Goa and has been away from office for much of this year.

Independent MLA and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte had also made a remark that the administration has slackened in Parrikar’s absence. Last week on November 22, Goa Forward Party chief and agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai had said that the ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, however, the BJP high command did not allow it, as per a report carried by Hindustan Times.

The BJP has supported Parrikar and is of the view that he has been looking after governance despite his ongoing treatment. However, Goa’s opposition parties and even allies in the state government have alleged that his absence was bringing the administration to a halt.

Sardesai on Friday told PTI that he had met Parrikar on November 28. “I had met the CM while coming back from the closing ceremony function of IFFI (on November 28). He is fine. Where is the question of replacing him?” said Sardesai.