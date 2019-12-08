Goa govt to revive farming culture: Minister on onion crisis

Lobo said he would start cultivating vegetables all the year round at his own farm.

The Goa government will revive farming culture and encourage cultivation of onions in the state so that issues like rising prices of the bulb do not affect the common man, a state minister has said. Talking to reporters on Saturday, BJP MLA and Goa’s Waste Management Minister Michael also said that the Pramod Sawant-led government will also work towards reviving the “slowly dwindling” agricultural economy of the state.

“Twenty five years back, Goa was totally self- sufficient as far as agriculture is concerned. Our parents and grandparents used to grow vegetables, especially onions. Goan onions are famous across India,” he said. “We want to encourage cultivation of onions, so that the rising prices of the crop across the country will not affect Goans,” he said.

Lobo said manure or non-chemical fertiliser can be provided from the waste treatment plant in Goa for organic farming. “From next year, we should encourage cultivating more vegetables. Seeds and other material, like manure, necessary to grow vegetables in organic way, we can provide through the solid waste management plant,” he said.

Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation runs a garbage treatment plant at Saligao village near Panaji, which treats waste from North Goa coastal belt and surrounding areas. Lobo said he would start cultivating vegetables all the year round at his own farm. “I have purchased a farm, where I will be farming throughout the year. All kinds of vegetable would be planted there,” he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had recently blamed the ‘sushegad’ (laid-back) attitude of Goans for the onion crisis. “The state government cannot be held responsible for high onion prices. We (people) are responsible for being ‘sushegad’…We are responsible because we do not plant onions,” Sawant had said.