Goa government to install 60,000 bio-toilets under ODF scheme, says CM Manohar Parrikar

The Goa government will install 60,000 bio-toilets at a cost of Rs 280 crore to make the state open defecation free (ODF), Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the Legislative Assembly today. Parrikar gave this information while responding to the issue raised by Congress MLA Wilfred D’Sa during the Question Hour. “We will be installing 60,000 bio-toilets across the state to make it ODF under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. State-run Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) will be tendering the purchase of the bio-toilets under this scheme by August 12,” Parrikar said.

The Directorate of Panchayat as well as the Rural Development Agency (RDA) would be assisting the corporation to implement the scheme. “Tenders will be floated by the corporation, but it is difficult for a single contractor to provide 60,000 toilets in two-three months, due to which we have decided to take on board seven to eight contractors,” he said. The total cost of the project is Rs 280 crore with each toilet costing between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 depending upon its quality, he added.

Responding to a question by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar that many of the beneficiaries under this scheme might face problems in getting NOC from their landowners, Parrikar said 70 per cent of the beneficiaries own the land. “Wherever we find it difficult to get the land, we will construct community toilets,” he said. The chief minister also said that the existing laws would be amended to tackle the problems related to obtaining NOC from the landowner.