Goa government issues alert after intel on possible terror attack: 10 developments

Manohar Parrikar-led Goa government on Friday sounded alert to all fishing vehicles and casinos operating off the state’s coast after an intelligence input about a possible terror attack. (IE)

Manohar Parrikar-led Goa government on Friday sounded alert to all fishing vehicles and casinos operating off the state’s coast after an intelligence input about a possible terror attack. The state’s Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar said that Indian Coast Guard has shared an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast. Following which, his department has issued a warning to all the offshore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert.

Here are the top developments you should know about the alert:

1. Fishing vessels and casinos along the coast put on high security to fend off possible terror attack.

2. According to Indian Coast Guard, terrorists may arrive on board a fishing trawler.

3. Ports Minister also informed that Pakistani authorities had seized an Indian fishing trawler and according to intelligence it may carry terrorists on its way back to India.

4. The alert has been registered along the entire western coast – from Gujarat to Goa.

5. Salgaoncar said that the alert is not restricted to Goa but has been sounded along Mumbai and Gujarat coasts too.

6. In the wake of the alert Goa’s Ports Department has written to the offshore casinos and cruise vessels, and barges.

7. The Goa department of ports implemented the alert after Goa tourism received a letter of alert from Captain of Ports James Braganza.

8. The letter said that he received intelligence from District Coast Guard that anti-national elements boarded the Indian vessel apprehended in Karachi and may attack vital installations.

9. Braganza in his reports also asked the vessels to tighten security and report any sighting or untoward movement to concerned authorities.

10. Braganza confirmed sending the letter to all concerned authorities marking State Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma on Friday.