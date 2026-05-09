The Goa government has proactively declared over 82 lakh square metres across various ecologically sensitive sites in the state as No Development Zones (NDZ) to protect eco-sensitive hills and thwart unplanned construction, Town and Country Planning (TCP) officials announced. Approved by the TCP Board, this spans over 82,85,000 square metres in locales like Majorda and Gonsua, focusing on precarious hill slopes and mounds scarred by construction fallout.

“Over 82 Lakh Sq Mts Declared No Development Zone,” the official note proclaimed, aiming squarely to end hill flattening and safeguard the state’s pristine topography.

What is a ‘No Development Zone’?

A No Development Zone (NDZ) is an area where construction or certain types of development are restricted or completely prohibited by government regulations. These zones are created to protect environmentally sensitive areas such as forests, wetlands, rivers, coastal regions, agricultural land, heritage and archaeological sites, defense or security areas, disaster-prone regions like floodplains and landslide zones, and ecological buffers around lakes, wildlife sanctuaries or national parks.

The main objective of declaring an NDZ is to prevent environmental degradation, control overcrowding and pollution, preserve natural resources, reduce disaster risks and protect biodiversity and public infrastructure.

In India, common examples of No Development Zones include Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas near beaches, protected Aravalli regions in Haryana and Rajasthan, green belts around cities, and floodplain areas near rivers such as the Yamuna. Depending on the specific regulations applicable to a particular NDZ, authorities may prohibit or limit residential and commercial construction, industrial activities, mining, land subdivision and tree cutting. However, some NDZs may permit limited activities such as agriculture, eco-tourism or other environmentally sustainable uses.

Central nod boosts riverbank safeguards

Complementing state action, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change cleared Goa’s bid to tag 6.72 crore square metres- spanning 6,729.54 hectares- along Mandovi and Zuari riverbanks as eco-sensitive. Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane stressed this empowers Goa to freeze developments vital for the rivers’ delicate ecosystems in these balance-critical stretches.

Stemming from the Forest Department’s Centre submission, Rane’s team recently notified TCP of a development ban and priorly ordered the Forest Department to clamp down on waterway encroachments.

Expanding protections to fields and lowlands

Rane outlined further ambitions to classify rice fields and low-lying areas as NDZs using prevailing laws, fortifying agricultural lands against misuse. “Rice fields and low-lying areas will be declared NDZ to protect the ecology,” Rane declared, spotlighting legal mechanisms to preserve green expanses. These steps weave a comprehensive shield around Goa’s biodiversity hotspots. This multi-pronged strategy by state government underscores Goa’s resolve to harmonise progress with planetary health amid rising environmental pressures.