Goa government cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2.5 per litre

The Goa government Thursday announced reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 2.5 per litre by decreasing the Value Added Tax. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, announced the price cut.

The announcement followed the Centre’s move to reduce the prices of two fuels by Rs 2.5 per litre. “Many thanks to PM @narendramodi ji for the #FuelPriceCut of Rs 2.50 per ltr. Goa government will further reduce fuel pries by Rs 2.50 in the state,” Parrikar tweeted.