Goa: Ex-deputy CM Vijai Sardesai says supporting Pramod Sawant after Manohar Parrikar’s death ‘major political mistake’

Former Goa deputy CM Vijai Sardesai said it was a political mistake on his part to support the government headed by Pramod Sawant after Manohar Parrikar passed away.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and state’s former deputy CM Vijai Sardesi has apologised to the people of the coastal state for committing a ‘political mistake’ by extending his support to the BJP government after the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

The BJP government in Goa is headed by Pramod Sawant. The BJP’s central leadership had picked Pramod Sawant as the successor of Manohar Parrikar after his death in March 2019.

Addressing a gathering at his Fatorda Assembly constituency in South Goa district on the occasion of his 50th birthday on Sunday, Vijai accused the BJP-led government of being ‘inefficient, non-transparent and having no administrative accountability’. He said it was a ‘political mistake’ on his part to support the government headed by Pramod Sawant after Manohar Parrikar passed away.

“I would like to apologise to Goans for the major political mistake I have made in my career of not opting out of the government after the death of Parrikar. Today, Goans are suffering because of our mistake and we are ready to seek penance,” Sardesai told the gathering.

He also said that the GFP will not rush to the rescue of such a government in future and added that “the BJP is finished after the death of Parrikar”.

“We will never let the BJP rule this state in future,” Sardesai said.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party. But Manohar Parrikar, who was at that time the Defence minister, returned to his home state and tied-up with the GFP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Independents to form an alliance government under his leadership.

After Parrikar died last year, the Goa Forward Party continued to support the Pramod Sawant-led state government. But Sawant dropped Sardesai and two other GFP leaders from the state Cabinet in July after 10 Congress MLAs switched over to the ruling BJP.

The coastal state will go to polls in March 2022. In the current 40-member Legislative Assembly, the ruling BJP has 27 MLAs and enjoys the support of two independents. The Congress has 5 MLAs. The GFP has three MLAs while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has one representation.