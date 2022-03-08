Goa Exit Polls 2022: Neck-and-neck fight between BJP, Congress likely to throw fractured mandate

A poll of exit polls has predicted 15-16 seats each for the ruling BJP and the Congress and some major gains for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Exit poll surveys broadcast on Monday following the final phase voting have predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the BJP and the Congress in Goa. If exit polls hold true on March 10 when votes are counted, the state may be staring at a hung House with none of the parties touching the majority mark.

The India Today – Axis MyIndia exit poll has projected 14-18 seats while the Congress may emerge as the single largest party. It has also predicted around 4 seats each for the Aam Aadmi Party and the TMC-MGP alliance.

According to the P-Marq survey, the Congress+ and BJP were tied at 13-17 seats in terms of projection. The exit poll predicted the smaller parties to play the role of kingmaker, as the AAP was projected to bag 2-6 seats and others 2-4.

The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted 13-19 seats for the BJP, 14-19 for the Congress+, 1-2 for the AAP and 4-8 for others.

With exit polls projecting a fractured mandate in Goa, hectic parleys are already underway in the state with parties embracing for post-poll scenarios. Reports suggest that the Congress has asked its senior leader and firefighter DK Shivakumar to rush to the state.

Besides the BJP and the Congress, the entry of AAP, TMC, the MGP, the Shiv Sena, the NCP, the Revolutionary Goans, the Goencho Swabhimaan Party and the Jai Mahabharat Party has turned the elections into a multi-cornered contest.

n the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress had failed to oust the BJP from power despite emerging as the single-largest party. It had won 17 out of the 40 seats — four short of the halfway majority mark.

The BJP, however, executed a successful realpolitik strategy which led to the return of erstwhile allies of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party into its fold. The coalition government was headed by BJP veteran Manohar Parrikar — whose return from the Centre was set as a condition by the allies for extending support.