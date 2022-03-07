Goa Exit Poll Results 2022 Live: New entrants make Goa elections multipolar

Live

Goa Assembly Election Exit Poll 2022 Results, Goa Exit Poll 2022 Live Updates: . This is the first time the BJP is flighting all 40 seats and also the first time in the absence of charismatic Late Manohar Parrikar.

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live Updates: As the electorate votes for the last phase of Assembly Elections 2022, all eyes are now set on various Exit Polls to give the voters a sense of where these elections are finally headed. Goa Assembly Elections 2022 have been spiced up by the new entrants from North and East. Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (in alliance with the MGM – Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) are in the fray as well and they have turned a largely one-on-one fight between the BJP and Congress led-alliance into a multipolar contest. This is the first time the BJP is fighting all 40 seats and also the first time in the absence of charismatic leader Late Manohar Parrikar. The Congress is fighting Goa Assembly elections 2022 in alliance with Goa Forward Party. As most poll pundits are predicting a fractured mandate, hectic parleys are on behind the scene for any post-poll alliance. Goa Exit Polls are expected to give these political discussions a certain direction. As per Election Commission of India directives, news outlets and pollsters can publish Exit Polls data only after 6.30 PM on March 7.

Watch this space for more updates. FinancialExpress.com brings to you the latest on Exit Polls for Goa. Stay Tuned:

Live Updates

Goa Assembly Election Exit Polls 2022 Live