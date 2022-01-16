Goa Elections | Free electricity and water, jobs and more: Kejriwal announces AAP’s 13-point agenda

Arvind Kejriwal has joined his party’s candidates in their door-to-door campaign and claimed to have received a good response from people.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a 13-point agenda for Goa ahead of the assembly polls in the coastal state, promising employment, free water and electricity, and restarting mining and restoration of land rights.

Addressing the media in the poll-bound state, the AAP convenor said: “Goa public is looking forward to the upcoming elections on February 14. AAP is fresh hope. They didn’t have any choice except BJP/Congress earlier, they want a change and are frustrated,” he said.

Here are the 13 promises made by Kejriwal ahead of Goa Assembly polls:

1. Provide Jobs

2. Restart Mining

3. Restore Land Rights

4. Better Education

5. Better Health Infra

6. Corruption Free Govt

7. Rs 1000 for every woman above 18

8. Better Agriculture.

9. Simplified Trade & Industry norms

10. Develop Tourism

11. Free 24×7 Electricity

12. Free 24×7 Water

13. Better Roads

With Goa assembly elections just a month away and many political parties vying for a power pie, Kejriwal on Saturday joined his party’s candidates in their door-to-door campaign and claimed to have received a good response from people.

The AAP has so far declared two lists of candidates for the Goa polls, fielding former BJP ministers Mahadev Naik, Alina Saldanha and lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar.

Besides the traditional contestants such as BJP, Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, and the Goa Forward Party, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the new entrant in Goa politics.

In the 2017 Assembly polls for the 40-member Goa Assembly, AAP had drawn a blank. In the previous polls, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa as it won 17 seats in the 40-member House. However, it failed to form the government after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under Manohar Parrikar who passed away in 2019.

BJP’s Pramod Sawant is the incumbent chief minister. The Congress has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while the TMC has a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming polls. Recently, the TMC had hinted at a grand alliance comprising the Congress and AAP to take on the BJP.