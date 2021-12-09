Goa Elections 2022: Will support if Centre brings mining bill in Parliament, says Congress

Kamat said that former party president Rahul Gandhi had a detailed discussion with those affected by the mining ban.

Ahead of the Goa assembly elections, the state Congress unit has cleared its stand on the mining issue saying it will support the government if they bring a law in Parliament. This was stated by Digambar Kamat, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly. Digambar Kamat, former chief minister, said that the iron ore mining issue has been going on for the last few years and the BJP government has failed to resolve it.

Kamat said that former party president Rahul Gandhi had a detailed discussion with those affected by the mining ban.

“This issue has not started today. It has been going on for the last so many years. This government has failed to resolve it. We have taken up a unanimous resolution in the assembly to resume the mining. When our party leader Rahul Gandhi was here and even when I called on him in Delhi, he told me that Congress fully supports the resuming of mining work. He said that whatever help the government needs, even bring a bill in Parliament and the Congress party will support it,” said Kamat yesterday during a press meet.

It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi had interacted with fishermen and those affected by the mining ban during his visit to Goa in October this year.

Last month, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that his government will complete the auction process for around eight mines by December 15 but the Congress demanded that the government should first start closed mines.

Ahead of the assembly elections, opposition parties have been trying to make the mining ban a poll issue as there are around three lakh people associated with it directly or indirectly. Also, mining is an important source of livelihood for many families. However, mining had been stopped in the state since 2018 following a Supreme Court order. It had virtually stopped since 2012 as the issue was under litigation.