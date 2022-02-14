Goa Election 2022 Voting Live: BJP will win over 22 seats, says Pramod Sawant; 11.04% voter turnout till 9 am

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Voting News Live: Goa is voting today to decide the fate of 301 candidates who are in the fray for 40 Assembly seats. The polling, which began at 7 am, will conclude at 6 pm. While the state has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest, this time the polls have turned into a multi-cornered contest with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties.
The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker.
11.04 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am. North Goa – 11.17%, South Goa – 10.93%
PM Modi called me in the morning today to give his best wishes. I'm fully confident that BJP will win 22+ seats. The infrastructure development by BJP in 10yrs & PM Modi's self-reliant vision will definitely benefit us with a 100% majority: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Of the key candidates are incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of BJP from the Sanquelim constituency, Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat of Congress from the Margao seat and Utpal Parrikar from the Panaji seat. Read More
The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections. The Congress had at that time won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13. The BJP had then quickly stitched up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state. The BJP, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance this time, is trying to retain power in the coastal state.