Goa Election 2022 Voting Live: BJP will win over 22 seats, says Pramod Sawant; 11.04% voter turnout till 9 am

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Live, Goa Assembly Election 2022 Polling Live News: The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections. The Congress had at that time won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13.

Goa Assembly Election 2022 Voting News Live: Goa is voting today to decide the fate of 301 candidates who are in the fray for 40 Assembly seats. The polling, which began at 7 am, will conclude at 6 pm. While the state has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest, this time the polls have turned into a multi-cornered contest with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker.

Live Updates Goa Assembly Election 2022 Polling Live: Goa Election 2022 Voting Live Updates, Goa Election 2022 Voting Live Coverage 10:02 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant casts his vote in Kothambi https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1493077804074024961 9:49 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 11.04 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am 11.04 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am. North Goa – 11.17%, South Goa – 10.93% 9:41 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Utpal Parrikar and Michael Lobo will not win: Pramod Sawant https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1493074735210856451 8:44 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Utpal Parrikar visits polling booths in Panaji, he is contesting as an independent candidate https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1493058925062922244 7:54 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Confident that BJP will win 22+ seats: Pramod Sawant PM Modi called me in the morning today to give his best wishes. I'm fully confident that BJP will win 22+ seats. The infrastructure development by BJP in 10yrs & PM Modi's self-reliant vision will definitely benefit us with a 100% majority: Goa CM Pramod Sawant 7:34 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 From Pramod Sawant, Digambar Kamat to Amit Palekar, check key candidates in fray Of the key candidates are incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of BJP from the Sanquelim constituency, Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat of Congress from the Margao seat and Utpal Parrikar from the Panaji seat. Read More 7:10 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, his wife cast their votes https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1493036614981140481 7:01 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Voting begins across state, to conclude at 6 pm https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1493022373595193347