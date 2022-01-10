Goa Elections 2022: Major setback for BJP as Michael Lobo quits party, likely to join Congress; MLA Zantye also resigns

Goa Elections 2022: Lobo is the first minister to resign from the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government and the third MLA to quit the BJP ahead of the election.

The BJP suffered a series of setbacks ahead of the assembly polls in Goa as state Minister for Ports Michael Lobo resigned from the party. He also quit as the minister and MLA. Lobo is likely to join the Congress on Monday.

“I have resigned from both the posts. I will see what steps are to be taken next. I have also resigned from the BJP,” Lobo, who represented the Calangute Assembly constituency, said after submitting his resignation.

Lobo is the first minister to resign from the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government and the third MLA to quit the BJP ahead of the election. His exit was seen as imminent after he was spotted participating in campaigns and endorsing non-BJP candidates in Assembly constituencies in Bardez taluka.

Lobo’s resignation from the BJP can be instrumental as he has a vast support base and can have influence on at least 5-6 seats.

He claimed that people were unhappy with the ruling BJP in the coastal state. “The voters told me that the BJP is no more a party of the common people,” he said, while claiming that the grass-root level workers were feeling ignored by the party.

Meanwhile, BJP Mayem MLA Pravin Zantye also tendered his resignation from the party and is likely to join the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that elections to all 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa would be held on February 14. The BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray.