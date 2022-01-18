Goa Elections 2022: Congress releases third list of candidates, Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute

Michael Lobo, who was a minister under chief minister Pramod Sawant, quit the BJP to join the Congress around a week before the Assembly elections were notified.

The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections, fielding Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit the BJP to join the party, from Calangute.

Michael Lobo, who was a minister under chief minister Pramod Sawant, quit the BJP to join the Congress around a week before the Assembly elections were notified.

Other than Lobo, the eight candidates announced by the Congress are:

Candidate Name – Constituency

Meghashayam Raut – Bicholim

Aman Lotliker – Tivim

Vikas Prabhudessai – Porvorim

Anthony L Fernandes – St Andre

Dharamesh Saglani – Sanquelim

Lavu Mamlekar – Marcaim

Prasad Gaonkar – Sanguem

Janardan Bhandari – Canacona

The party had released its first list of eight candidates for Goa Assembly polls last month, even before the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections in five states. It fielded former chief minister Digambar Kamat from the Margao constituency and Sudhir Kanolkar from the Mapusa assembly seat.

From Taleigao assembly seat, the party has fielded Tony Rodrigues and Rajesh Verenkar from the Ponda constituency.

The other candidates are Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim assembly constituency and Altone D’Costa has been fielded from Quepem seat.

In its second list, the party announced names of seven candidates — Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado.

The state is scheduled to see election to the 40-member Assembly on February 14. The counting of votes will take place along with that of four other states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur – on March 10.