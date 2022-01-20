Goa Elections 2022: BJP releases list of 34 candidates, CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

The BJP on Thursday announced names of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim and Deputy CM from Margaon.

The BJP on Thursday announced names of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim and Deputy CM from Margaon. Announcing the candidates, party election in-charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability.

The BJP candidature to two Cabinet ministers – Water Resources minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues and PWD minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar. It also dropped sitting Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes and fielded former Sports minister Ramesh Tawadkar from the seat.

Constituency – Candidate Name

Mandrem Dayanand Raghunath Sopte

Pernem (SC) – Pravin Prabhakr Arlekar

Tivim – Neelkant Ramnath Harlarnkar

Mapusa – Joshua Peter D’Souza

Siolim – Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar

Saligao – Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar

Porvorim – Rohan Ashok Khaunte

Aldona – Glenn John E.Souza Ticlo

Panaji – Atanasio Monserratte

Teleigo – Jennifer Monseratte

At. Andre – Francisco Silveira

Mayem – Premender Vishnu Shet

Sanquelim – Pramod Pandurang Sawant

Poriem – Divya Vishwajit Rane

Valpoi – Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane

Priol – Govind Shepu Gaude

Ponda – Ravi Sitaram Naik

Shiroda – Subhash Ankush Shirodkar

Marcaim – Sudesh Bhingi

Mormugoa – Milind Sagun Naik

Vasco-Da-Gama – Krishna Viswambhar Salkar

Dabolim – Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho

Nuvem – Datta Vishnu Borkar

Fatorda – Damodar Gajanan Naik

Margao – Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar

Benaulim – Damodar Narcinva Bandodkar

Navelim – Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar

Cuncolim – Clafasio Dias

Velim – Savio Rodrigues

Quepem – Chandrakant Raghu Kavlekar

Curchorem – Nilesh Joao Cabral

Sanvordem – Ganesh Gaonkar

Sanguem – Subhash Phal Desai

Canacona – Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said that Utpal Parrikar – son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar – was given two options. While he rejected the first one, the second option was being discussed, he added.

“Sitting MLA has been given ticket from Panjim…Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family. We gave two more options to him but he rejected first one, second option being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree,” Fadnavis said.

Utpal Parrikar recently took a swipe at the ruling BJP leadership for indicating that the party ticket for the Panaji constituency would be given to Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate. “Will the party give ticket to the person with criminal antecedents in the constituency represented by late Manohar Parrikar?” he asked, apparently referring to Monserratte.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has invited Utpal to join the Aam Aadmi Party. In addition, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has urged non-BJP parties to support Utpal’s bid for the Assembly Election.

The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.