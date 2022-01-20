Goa Elections 2022: BJP releases list of 34 candidates, CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

The BJP on Thursday announced names of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim and Deputy CM from Margaon. Announcing the candidates, party election in-charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability.
The BJP candidature to two Cabinet ministers – Water Resources minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues and PWD minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar. It also dropped sitting Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes and fielded former Sports minister Ramesh Tawadkar from the seat.
Constituency – Candidate Name
Mandrem Dayanand Raghunath Sopte
Pernem (SC) – Pravin Prabhakr Arlekar
Tivim – Neelkant Ramnath Harlarnkar
Mapusa – Joshua Peter D’Souza
Siolim – Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar
Saligao – Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar
Porvorim – Rohan Ashok Khaunte
Aldona – Glenn John E.Souza Ticlo
Panaji – Atanasio Monserratte
Teleigo – Jennifer Monseratte
At. Andre – Francisco Silveira
Mayem – Premender Vishnu Shet
Sanquelim – Pramod Pandurang Sawant
Poriem – Divya Vishwajit Rane
Valpoi – Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane
Priol – Govind Shepu Gaude
Ponda – Ravi Sitaram Naik
Shiroda – Subhash Ankush Shirodkar
Marcaim – Sudesh Bhingi
Mormugoa – Milind Sagun Naik
Vasco-Da-Gama – Krishna Viswambhar Salkar
Dabolim – Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho
Nuvem – Datta Vishnu Borkar
Fatorda – Damodar Gajanan Naik
Margao – Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar
Benaulim – Damodar Narcinva Bandodkar
Navelim – Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar
Cuncolim – Clafasio Dias
Velim – Savio Rodrigues
Quepem – Chandrakant Raghu Kavlekar
Curchorem – Nilesh Joao Cabral
Sanvordem – Ganesh Gaonkar
Sanguem – Subhash Phal Desai
Canacona – Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar
Addressing the media, Fadnavis said that Utpal Parrikar – son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar – was given two options. While he rejected the first one, the second option was being discussed, he added.
“Sitting MLA has been given ticket from Panjim…Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family. We gave two more options to him but he rejected first one, second option being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree,” Fadnavis said.
Utpal Parrikar recently took a swipe at the ruling BJP leadership for indicating that the party ticket for the Panaji constituency would be given to Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate. “Will the party give ticket to the person with criminal antecedents in the constituency represented by late Manohar Parrikar?” he asked, apparently referring to Monserratte.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has invited Utpal to join the Aam Aadmi Party. In addition, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has urged non-BJP parties to support Utpal’s bid for the Assembly Election.
The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.