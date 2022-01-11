Goa Elections 2022: BJP likely to retain state in close contest with AAP, Congress, predict opinion polls

Two opinion poll surveys have predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Aam Aadmi Party may end up emerging as the main opposition party.

With just over a month to go for Assembly elections in Goa, two opinion poll surveys have predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Aam Aadmi Party may end up emerging as the main opposition party.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted by ABP CVoter has projected 19-23 seats for the BJP while the survey conducted by Times Now has put 17-21 seats in its kitty. The Congress is expected to face another poll debacle and may end up winning 5-6 seats.

For the AAP, the ABP CVoter has projected 5-9 seats while the Times Now survey expects it to bag 8-11 seats. Local party MGP could also win 2 to 6 seats.

Recently, there has been buzz in the state’s political circles of alliance talks between the Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, but the speculations were quashed by the former which is confident of emerging victorious.

Prominent leaders like PM Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were in Goa ahead of the elections. BJP chief J P Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and former Union minister P Chidambaram were other prominent leaders to visit the coastal state.

Two major pre-poll alliances took shape in Goa. Congress has tied up with GFP, a regional outfit that was a part of the Manohar Parrikar government in 2017, while TMC has found a regional partner in the form of MGP, which fought the 2017 polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena but later joined the Parrikar-led government.

In the last few months, many posters featuring Mamata Banerjee’s photo and the slogan ‘Goenchi Navi Sakal’ (Goa’s new dawn) have been put across the state.TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien are leading the party’s campaign in Goa.AAP entered Goa’s political scene during the 2017 Assembly elections and tried to build a base in the coastal state.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP won only 13 seats while Congress won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as defence minister to return to the coastal state.

After Parrikar’s death in March 2019, then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant became the CM. Sawant’s administration has come in for praise from PM Modi for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination drive.