Goa Election Results 2022: Date and Time, When and Where to watch

Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 Date, Time, Full Schedule: There are 40 seats in Goa assembly.

When, Where to Watch Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Telecast: The Election Commission of India will take up the counting of votes for the Goa elections 2022 tomorrow, March 10. The state voted in a single-phase election on February 14. Since the results will be declared almost after a month, voters as well as political leaders have been keenly awaiting the Goa election result 2022, and more so, after the announcement of the exit poll results.

There are 40 seats in Goa for which 332 candidates are in the fray. While the BJP and Congress-GFP fielded 40 candidates each, 39 candidates are in fray from the Aam Aadmi Party. The coastal state is currently governed by the BJP while the Congress is the main opposition party. The exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Goa as neither the BJP nor Congress is projected to reach the majority mark of 21. In this case, regional parties and independents may play a vital role in government formation.

Goa Election Results 2022: Date and Time

The counting of votes for Goa will commence at 8am tomorrow and the trends will start reflecting on the Election Commission of India’s official site after 9am. As per the rules, counting of ballot papers will be taken up first and then EVMs will be opened.

Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur Election Results 2022: When and Where to Watch

The Financial Express Digital – http://www.financialexpress.com – will also bring to you comprehensive live coverage of the election results in real-time for Goa. You can also track our social media handles to get live result trends as it trickles down.

https://twitter.com/FinancialXpress

https://www.facebook.com/thefinancialexpress

https://www.instagram.com/financialexpressonline

You can also check the results on YouTube handles of various media outlets.