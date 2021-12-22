Goa Election 2022: TMC hits back after Arvind Kejriwal rules it out of race

n Goa, the Congress has joined hands with the Goa Forward Party while the TMC will contest the polls in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Goa assembly elections are only a few months away and the political atmosphere has already charged up with two debutants – Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress doing their every bit to make inroads in the coastal state. While the BJP is the ruling party in the state, the Congress has been the main opposition party.

Kejriwal, who was in Goa for campaigning, told media persons that TMC is nowhere in the race despite the importance being given in the state. “I think you (media) people give a lot of importance to TMC. I think TMC doesn’t have even a one per cent vote share as of now. It came to Goa only three months back…democracy doesn’t work like this. You need to work hard, you need to work among people….You might give a lot of importance to TMC but I don’t think it stands anywhere in the race,” said Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji.

He said that Goa has been robbed by corrupt politicians for decades and Goenkars deserve an honest government that can be provided by only the AAP. “AAP will form Goa’s first corruption-free government,” he said.

The TMC reacted sharply to his statement saying that one should let the people decide. “We firmly believe in WORKING FOR PEOPLE and STANDING BESIDE THEM through thick and thin. Those indulging in election forecasting and vote share predictions are simply reflecting their political immaturity and desperation. Let the people of Goa decide who should be taken seriously!” said the TMC.

In Goa, the Congress has joined hands with the Goa Forward Party while the TMC will contest the polls in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The TMC had been inducting renowned faces ahead of the Goa polls. Yesterday, former Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined the TMC in the state. Lourenco was one of the 10 leaders to feature in the Congress candidate list for the polls.