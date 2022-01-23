Goa Election 2022: P Chidambaram reveals why Congress snubbed TMC’s alliance proposal

Voting for the Goa Assembly Election will be held on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram today revealed the reason behind the Congress party’s refusal to ally with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the Goa assembly election 2022. Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Chidambaram said that the TMC’s proposal of a pre-poll alliance was not considered by his party as Banerjee’s party poached Congress leaders in the state.

“What I can say is that there was a suggestion from the TMC that we should form an alliance (in Goa). (But) Before and after that, certain incidents took place…They poached Luizinho Faleiro, and even after the proposal of an alliance, they poached Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, whose name was in the Congress’s first list of the candidates. They also poached in other constituencies, like Mormugao and Vasco,” said Chidambaram.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that after these incidents, he did not get any instructions from the Congress high command over the alliance proposal.

It may be recalled that earlier this week, TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee had said that if the BJP wins the Goa election then P Chidambaram should resign taking the responsibility. Chidambaram is the Congress party’s election in-charge of Goa.

Responding to Abhishek Banerjee’s statement, Chidambaram said, “I don’t want to engage with the TMC general secretary. I occupy a humble position in the Congress party and I would not like to comment.”

On the issue of alliance with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Goa, Chidambaram said that there was no meeting point, so the party did not take it further.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP have joined hands to contest the elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly. However, they won’t be contesting all the seats. Congress will be fighting the polls with the Goa Forward Party (GFP). The TMC has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Another party in the fray is Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Voting for the Goa Assembly Election will be held on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.